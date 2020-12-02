Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Shares Sold by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 673 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Great Point Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 236.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,302,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,986,000 after purchasing an additional 914,900 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 175.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,356,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,399,000 after acquiring an additional 863,891 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 199.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 995,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,676,000 after acquiring an additional 662,759 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 39.5% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,013,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,611,000 after acquiring an additional 570,690 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,147,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $324,048,000 after acquiring an additional 432,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Arena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ARNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. BidaskClub lowered Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.60.

Shares of NASDAQ ARNA opened at $66.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.00 and a 200-day moving average of $68.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 23.17 and a quick ratio of 23.17. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.95 and a fifty-two week high of $90.19.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.87) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 million. Arena Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 33.17% and a negative net margin of 5,727.22%. Arena Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 98.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.46) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.23 EPS for the current year.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, a Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, and a Phase IIb clinical trial for atopic dermatitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; and APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure.

Read More: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.