Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Sold by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,090 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $4,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARW. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 78.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,410,000 after buying an additional 79,494 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 95.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 4,322 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics during the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 27.1% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after buying an additional 6,113 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 25.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arrow Electronics stock opened at $92.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.25 and a 1-year high of $94.37. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.77.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.42. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 1.67%. The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Arrow Electronics from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet raised Arrow Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arrow Electronics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.88.

In related news, Director Richard Hill sold 11,300 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total value of $972,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $740,715.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,322,010.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,074 shares of company stock worth $2,300,433. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

