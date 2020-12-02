Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Boosts Holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 364,644 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,485 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $20,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BWXT. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in BWX Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies in the second quarter valued at $52,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the third quarter worth $184,000. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BWXT shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Bank of America raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of BWX Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. BWX Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.17.

BWX Technologies stock opened at $56.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $40.40 and a one year high of $70.57.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $520.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.24 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 61.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

In other news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total transaction of $55,380.00. Insiders have sold 3,300 shares of company stock valued at $186,454 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

