Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys 133,912 Shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,654,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,912 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.81% of International Game Technology worth $18,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in International Game Technology by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,285,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,873,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950,701 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in International Game Technology by 86,995.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,636 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in International Game Technology by 139.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,413,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,599 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in International Game Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,217,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in International Game Technology by 1,324.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,139,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Game Technology stock opened at $12.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. International Game Technology PLC has a 52 week low of $3.59 and a 52 week high of $15.56.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.42. International Game Technology had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 21.60%. The business had revenue of $981.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Game Technology PLC will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IGT shares. ValuEngine lowered International Game Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Union Gaming Research upgraded International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Macquarie increased their price target on International Game Technology from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. 140166 downgraded International Game Technology from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on International Game Technology from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.31.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy. It designs, sells, and operates a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

