Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys Shares of 111,967 Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 111,967 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,968,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cigna by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,601,591 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,675,987,000 after buying an additional 466,264 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Cigna by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,733,809 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,078,349,000 after buying an additional 1,769,394 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Cigna by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,015,052 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,204,880,000 after buying an additional 63,085 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Cigna by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,479,168 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,753,456,000 after buying an additional 4,526,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in Cigna by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,866,105 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,088,159,000 after buying an additional 241,261 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CI opened at $207.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $194.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.01. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $118.50 and a 12 month high of $224.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.71.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.16. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $40.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.54 earnings per share. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 18.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cigna from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.95.

In other Cigna news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 9,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.59, for a total value of $1,968,158.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,880,711.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John M. Murabito sold 14,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $3,080,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,839,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,284 shares of company stock worth $13,132,287 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

