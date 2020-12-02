Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Invests $19.87 Million in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 322,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,865,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.05% of General Mills as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GIS. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,153,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,943 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of General Mills by 123.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,909,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,583 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of General Mills by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,573,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,600 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,370,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,763,000 after purchasing an additional 925,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of General Mills by 168.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,458,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,944,000 after purchasing an additional 914,256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GIS shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on General Mills from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. CSFB upgraded General Mills to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on General Mills from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.39.

Shares of GIS opened at $61.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.61. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.59 and a 1 year high of $66.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 23rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.51%.

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $383,458.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 129,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,854,947.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total value of $664,849.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,952,480.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,159 shares of company stock worth $1,606,498. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

