Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases 104,000 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 257.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104,000 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.06% of Trane Technologies worth $17,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 302.6% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TT stock opened at $145.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.85. The company has a market capitalization of $34.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.08. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $153.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 18.82%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 33.28%.

In other news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 15,815 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.76, for a total transaction of $1,862,374.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,685,324.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 16,000 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $2,324,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,180,015.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 299,075 shares of company stock worth $41,972,167. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.65.

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

