Asana (NASDAQ:ASAN) Raised to “Overweight” at Piper Sandler

Asana (NASDAQ:ASAN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ASAN has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Asana in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Asana in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Asana in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Asana in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Asana in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Asana presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Get Asana alerts:

NASDAQ:ASAN opened at $27.12 on Wednesday. Asana has a twelve month low of $20.57 and a twelve month high of $29.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.49.

In other Asana news, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 775,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $21,631,366.40. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total value of $259,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 90,398 shares in the company, valued at $2,343,116.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 788,438 shares of company stock valued at $21,977,283 over the last three months.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Asana during the third quarter worth approximately $115,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Asana in the third quarter valued at $130,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Asana in the third quarter valued at $240,000. Boardman Bay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Asana in the third quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in Asana in the third quarter valued at $322,000.

About Asana

Asana, Inc operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.