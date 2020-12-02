Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (G.MI) (BIT:G) PT Set at €15.00 by Morgan Stanley

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (G.MI) (BIT:G) has been assigned a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on G. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (G.MI) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Barclays set a €14.50 ($17.06) target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (G.MI) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.60 ($19.53) target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (G.MI) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. UBS Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (G.MI) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (G.MI) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (G.MI) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €14.74 ($17.34).

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. has a twelve month low of €13.65 ($16.06) and a twelve month high of €16.48 ($19.39).

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. It operates through three segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

