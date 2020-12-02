Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Short Interest Update

Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, an increase of 718.8% from the October 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 163,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Astellas Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Astellas Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th.

ALPMY stock opened at $14.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.69. Astellas Pharma has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $18.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.63.

Astellas Pharma Inc manufactures, markets, and imports and exports pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers XTANDI, an androgen receptor signaling inhibitor for the treatment of prostate cancer; XOSPATA, a FLT3 inhibitor for adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia with a FLT3 mutation-positive; Betanis/Myrbetriq/BETMIGA, a beta-3 adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB); and Prograf and Advagraf/Graceptor/ASTAGRAF, which are immunosuppressants used to suppress organ transplant rejection.

