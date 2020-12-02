Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Dec 2nd, 2020

Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, an increase of 718.8% from the October 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 163,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Astellas Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Astellas Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th.

ALPMY stock opened at $14.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.69. Astellas Pharma has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $18.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.63.

About Astellas Pharma

Astellas Pharma Inc manufactures, markets, and imports and exports pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers XTANDI, an androgen receptor signaling inhibitor for the treatment of prostate cancer; XOSPATA, a FLT3 inhibitor for adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia with a FLT3 mutation-positive; Betanis/Myrbetriq/BETMIGA, a beta-3 adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB); and Prograf and Advagraf/Graceptor/ASTAGRAF, which are immunosuppressants used to suppress organ transplant rejection.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Astellas Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astellas Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.