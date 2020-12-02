AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) Rating Increased to Neutral at UBS Group

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AZN. Oddo Bhf raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. HSBC upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

AZN opened at $52.98 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.05 billion, a PE ratio of 63.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.50. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of $36.15 and a 52 week high of $64.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.82.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 37.72% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AstraZeneca will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the third quarter worth $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the third quarter worth $30,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 16.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

