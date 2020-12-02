Atalaya Mining Plc (ATYM.L) (LON:ATYM) Hits New 12-Month High at $219.00

Atalaya Mining Plc (ATYM.L) (LON:ATYM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 219 ($2.86) and last traded at GBX 210.80 ($2.75), with a volume of 90309 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 210 ($2.74).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.79) price target on shares of Atalaya Mining Plc (ATYM.L) in a research report on Thursday, November 19th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $211.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 184.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 168.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops metal properties, primarily copper in Europe. The company holds interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

