Augmentum Fintech PLC (AUGM.L) (LON:AUGM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $145.50

Augmentum Fintech PLC (AUGM.L) (LON:AUGM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 145.50 ($1.90) and last traded at GBX 142 ($1.86), with a volume of 148991 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 144 ($1.88).

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 131.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 115.94.

In related news, insider Neil England acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 120 ($1.57) per share, for a total transaction of £12,000 ($15,678.08).

Augmentum Fintech PLC is a venture capital fund specializing in early and late stage investments. The firm does not invest in seed stage. The fund invest in unquoted fintech businesses which are high growth, with scalable opportunities, and have disruptive technologies in the banking, insurance and asset management sectors, including other cross-industry propositions.

