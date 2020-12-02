Aumann AG (OTCMKTS:AUUMF) Short Interest Update

Aumann AG (OTCMKTS:AUUMF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 96.3% from the October 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of AUUMF stock opened at $16.10 on Wednesday. Aumann has a 1 year low of $6.70 and a 1 year high of $21.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.34.
Aumann Company Profile
