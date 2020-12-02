Aumann AG (OTCMKTS:AUUMF) Short Interest Update

Aumann AG (OTCMKTS:AUUMF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 96.3% from the October 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of AUUMF stock opened at $16.10 on Wednesday. Aumann has a 1 year low of $6.70 and a 1 year high of $21.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.34.

Aumann Company Profile

Aumann AG manufactures and sells specialized machines and production lines for components of electric and classic drive chain systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, China, and internationally. It operates through E-Mobility and Classic segments. The E-Mobility segment develops, produces, and sells specialized machines and automated production lines for the electrification of vehicles; solutions to produce electric motors and mechatronic modules for traction and auxiliary drives, and sensors; and special-purpose machinery and production lines for the production of electric and hybrid vehicles, including energy storage systems.

