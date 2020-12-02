Aumann AG (OTCMKTS:AUUMF) Short Interest Update

Aumann AG (OTCMKTS:AUUMF) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 96.3% from the October 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS AUUMF opened at $16.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.34. Aumann has a 52 week low of $6.70 and a 52 week high of $21.00.
Aumann Company Profile
