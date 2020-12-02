AurCrest Gold Inc. (AGO.V) (CVE:AGO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.08

Shares of AurCrest Gold Inc. (AGO.V) (CVE:AGO) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 300000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The firm has a market cap of $3.23 million and a PE ratio of -20.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.05.

About AurCrest Gold Inc. (AGO.V) (CVE:AGO)

AurCrest Gold Inc, a mineral exploration company, acquires, explore for, and develops gold properties in Ontario, Canada. The company owns 100% interests in the Richardson Lake and Western Fold properties located in Northwestern Ontario's Red Lake Gold Camp. It also holds interests in the Ranger Lake, Bridget Lake, McFaulds Lake, and Fredart Lake properties located in Northern Ontario.

