Aurubis (OTCMKTS:AIAGY) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Aurubis (OTCMKTS:AIAGY) was downgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aurubis in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aurubis in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th.

Shares of AIAGY opened at $39.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.25. Aurubis has a 52-week low of $28.60 and a 52-week high of $39.75.

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and metal-bearing recycling materials to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

