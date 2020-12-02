Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) PT Raised to $300.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $284.00 to $300.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.48% from the stock’s previous close.
ADSK has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $282.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.12.
Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $279.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $253.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.78. Autodesk has a 52-week low of $125.38 and a 52-week high of $282.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62.
In other Autodesk news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 2,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.80, for a total transaction of $546,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.31, for a total transaction of $73,104.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,106 shares of company stock valued at $691,806. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,849,149 shares of the software company’s stock worth $920,678,000 after acquiring an additional 30,078 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Autodesk by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,839,197 shares of the software company’s stock worth $886,893,000 after purchasing an additional 36,624 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its holdings in Autodesk by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,155,514 shares of the software company’s stock worth $497,946,000 after buying an additional 51,794 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its stake in Autodesk by 8.7% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,126,477 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $491,237,000 after buying an additional 170,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 9.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,797,656 shares of the software company’s stock worth $429,980,000 after buying an additional 160,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.
About Autodesk
Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.
Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.