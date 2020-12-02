Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) PT Raised to $300.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $284.00 to $300.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.48% from the stock’s previous close.

ADSK has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $282.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $279.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $253.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.78. Autodesk has a 52-week low of $125.38 and a 52-week high of $282.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. The business had revenue of $952.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 2,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.80, for a total transaction of $546,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.31, for a total transaction of $73,104.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,106 shares of company stock valued at $691,806. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,849,149 shares of the software company’s stock worth $920,678,000 after acquiring an additional 30,078 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Autodesk by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,839,197 shares of the software company’s stock worth $886,893,000 after purchasing an additional 36,624 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its holdings in Autodesk by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,155,514 shares of the software company’s stock worth $497,946,000 after buying an additional 51,794 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its stake in Autodesk by 8.7% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,126,477 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $491,237,000 after buying an additional 170,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 9.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,797,656 shares of the software company’s stock worth $429,980,000 after buying an additional 160,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

