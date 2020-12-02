Avanti Energy Inc. (AVN.V) (CVE:AVN) Shares Gap Up to $0.50

Shares of Avanti Energy Inc. (AVN.V) (CVE:AVN) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.50, but opened at $0.60. Avanti Energy Inc. (AVN.V) shares last traded at $0.53, with a volume of 8,500 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,975.00, a quick ratio of 7.91 and a current ratio of 7.95. The company has a market cap of $1.11 million and a P/E ratio of -85.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.42.

About Avanti Energy Inc. (AVN.V) (CVE:AVN)

Avanti Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of oil and gas properties. It holds a 33.3% interest in the Colle Santo gas field located in Italy. The company was formerly known as Overlord Capital Ltd. and changed its name to Avanti Energy Inc in May 2013. Avanti Energy Inc was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Avanti Energy Inc. (AVN.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanti Energy Inc. (AVN.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.