Axa S.A. Acquires 1,203 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Axa S.A. raised its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,323 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned about 0.09% of NVR worth $13,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in NVR by 1.7% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of NVR by 0.5% during the third quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 787 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVR by 2.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of NVR by 1.5% during the third quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 263 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of NVR by 2.6% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 155 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4,128.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NVR from $4,000.00 to $4,620.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine lowered NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NVR from $5,300.00 to $5,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,668.25.

In other NVR news, Director Alexandra A. Jung bought 30 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4,211.37 per share, with a total value of $126,341.10. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,421.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,300.00, for a total value of $4,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,851,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,283 shares of company stock worth $9,686,916. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR stock opened at $3,994.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4,183.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,806.55. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $2,043.01 and a one year high of $4,530.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The firm has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The construction company reported $65.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $59.89 by $5.22. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 12.16%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $56.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 229.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Story: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.