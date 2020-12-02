Axa S.A. Boosts Stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Axa S.A. lifted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 375,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,857 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals were worth $13,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AGIO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 427.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 919.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1,186.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $72.00) on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.64.

NASDAQ AGIO opened at $46.54 on Wednesday. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.77 and a 52 week high of $56.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.05.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $34.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.12 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.63% and a negative net margin of 170.65%. The company’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.81) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA, an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

