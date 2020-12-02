Axa S.A. Buys 1,513 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Axa S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $11,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,532,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,409,938,000 after acquiring an additional 12,772,752 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Moderna by 24.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,625,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,045,279 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Moderna by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,236,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,750,000 after purchasing an additional 412,616 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Moderna by 9.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,583,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,813,000 after purchasing an additional 556,953 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Moderna by 43.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,456,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,491,000 after purchasing an additional 438,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Moderna news, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total transaction of $2,955,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $738,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total value of $372,300.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,925,521 shares in the company, valued at $143,374,293.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 607,605 shares of company stock worth $46,864,007. Company insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $141.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.11 and a 200 day moving average of $71.73. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.68 and a 12 month high of $178.50. The firm has a market cap of $55.80 billion, a PE ratio of -87.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.16). Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The company had revenue of $157.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 828.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Moderna from $136.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Argus boosted their price target on Moderna from $88.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Moderna in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.74.

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

