Axa S.A. Buys 38,284 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Axa S.A. raised its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 134.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,284 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in KLA were worth $12,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 50,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,775,000 after acquiring an additional 11,385 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,062,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Motco lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 1,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 63,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,322,000 after purchasing an additional 26,259 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on KLA from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on KLA from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on KLA from $214.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price objective on KLA from $246.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on KLA from $216.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.00.

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total transaction of $806,383.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,448.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 2,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.84, for a total transaction of $483,812.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,998.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,965 shares of company stock valued at $1,494,760 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $256.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.14. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $110.19 and a 1 year high of $258.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $223.96 and its 200 day moving average is $200.76.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. KLA’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

