Axa S.A. Buys 44,667 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Axa S.A. lifted its stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 876,743 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,667 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $13,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Vipshop in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,154,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Vipshop in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $479,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Vipshop in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $313,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Vipshop by 372.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Vipshop by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 6,543 shares during the period. 46.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VIPS stock opened at $25.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 0.97. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a one year low of $11.53 and a one year high of $26.07.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $1.77. The business had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.52 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 4.96%. Vipshop’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine raised Vipshop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Vipshop from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.21.

Vipshop Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments, Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, Internet Finance, and Others. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

