Axa S.A. Grows Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Axa S.A. grew its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,466 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $12,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 196.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $477.35 on Wednesday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $177.65 and a 52 week high of $489.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $445.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $425.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 60.50 and a beta of 1.12.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.93. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 98.78%. The company had revenue of $374.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

FICO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $415.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $506.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $473.57.

In other news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.73, for a total value of $4,127,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,953,233.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.83, for a total transaction of $2,164,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,318,713.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,546,350. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

