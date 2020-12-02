Axa S.A. Has $11.55 Million Stock Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Axa S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 31.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,398 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,428 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $11,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VRSN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub cut VeriSign from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. VeriSign currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.00.

Shares of VeriSign stock opened at $200.75 on Wednesday. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $148.77 and a one year high of $221.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $200.47 and its 200 day moving average is $205.90. The firm has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 0.87.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $317.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.07 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 63.32% and a negative return on equity of 54.86%. VeriSign’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. On average, analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.69, for a total transaction of $132,217.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,946,576.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total transaction of $1,201,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 882,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,673,497. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,444 shares of company stock valued at $9,950,052 in the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

