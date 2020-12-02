Axa S.A. Has $12.10 Million Stock Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Axa S.A. lowered its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 41.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,711 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned 0.07% of MarketAxess worth $12,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 12,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,088,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 4,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC acquired a new stake in MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter valued at $353,000. Fortis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,074,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter valued at $418,000. 87.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.59, for a total value of $2,270,478.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,783,697.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 32,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.85, for a total value of $14,434,864.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973,085 shares in the company, valued at $438,715,372.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,479 shares of company stock worth $29,188,386 over the last ninety days. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on MarketAxess from $561.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on MarketAxess from $621.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on MarketAxess from $517.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $474.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut MarketAxess from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $478.33.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $546.61 on Wednesday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $275.49 and a 52 week high of $606.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.29 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $542.36 and its 200 day moving average is $506.95.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.13 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 42.73%. MarketAxess’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 11th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

