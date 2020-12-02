Axa S.A. Has $15.45 Million Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Axa S.A. grew its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 88,525 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,055 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $15,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of URI. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,355,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in United Rentals by 113.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,859,222 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $272,376,000 after buying an additional 989,470 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in United Rentals by 1,347.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,003,557 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $175,122,000 after buying an additional 934,233 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the third quarter worth approximately $33,904,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in United Rentals by 20.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,103,670 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $164,491,000 after buying an additional 190,007 shares in the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on URI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on United Rentals from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on United Rentals from $171.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on United Rentals from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.44.

In related news, Director Donald C. Roof sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.07, for a total value of $2,641,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of URI opened at $233.64 on Wednesday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $240.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $201.13 and a 200-day moving average of $171.56.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.33 by $1.07. United Rentals had a return on equity of 37.16% and a net margin of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 15.31 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Recommended Story: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.