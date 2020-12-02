Axa S.A. Has $15.88 Million Stake in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Axa S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,709 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 9,497 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $15,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHCG. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of LHC Group by 2,304.6% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 210,765 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $44,800,000 after buying an additional 202,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $20,932,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LHC Group by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 468,775 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $81,717,000 after buying an additional 95,634 shares during the period. BP PLC acquired a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,915,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of LHC Group by 256.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 73,658 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $12,840,000 after buying an additional 52,997 shares during the period. 79.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LHCG stock opened at $200.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $214.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 60.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.62. LHC Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.00 and a 1-year high of $236.81.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $530.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.40 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 5.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that LHC Group, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens lifted their target price on LHC Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LHC Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.00.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

