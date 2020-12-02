Axa S.A. Has $16.30 Million Stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Axa S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 7.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,337 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $16,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in The Cooper Companies by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,565 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in The Cooper Companies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 4,136 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Torray LLC boosted its position in The Cooper Companies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in The Cooper Companies by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 843 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in The Cooper Companies by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Cooper Companies news, CEO Robert D. Auerbach sold 2,538 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $888,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,000 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.54, for a total value of $348,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,038 shares of company stock worth $3,438,325. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on COO shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Stephens increased their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The Cooper Companies from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $344.17.

COO stock opened at $334.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $339.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $315.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of 59.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.87. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $236.68 and a 1-year high of $371.59.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The medical device company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $578.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.11 million. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

