Axa S.A. Increases Stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Axa S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 655 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned about 0.10% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $15,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXPD. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 376.1% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 418.1% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 658 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 43.6% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $89.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.47 and its 200 day moving average is $84.23. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.55 and a twelve month high of $95.38.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is presently 30.14%.

EXPD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.13.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

