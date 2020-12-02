Axa S.A. Increases Stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Axa S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,408 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 8,329 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned about 0.13% of Waters worth $15,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Waters by 110.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the third quarter worth $39,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the second quarter worth $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Waters by 14.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 518 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the second quarter worth $103,000. 91.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Waters from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Waters from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Waters from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Waters from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.36.

WAT stock opened at $234.19 on Wednesday. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $154.39 and a 52 week high of $245.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.23. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%. The business had revenue of $593.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.15 million. Research analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Sherry Buck sold 17,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total value of $3,878,128.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,702,554.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert G. Carson sold 2,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.95, for a total transaction of $519,042.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,655.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,776 shares of company stock valued at $5,317,571 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

