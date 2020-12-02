Axa S.A. Purchases 96,663 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Axa S.A. grew its position in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 388,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96,663 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Tenable were worth $14,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 213.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,460,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,218,000 after buying an additional 5,761,472 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tenable by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,124,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,804 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tenable by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,918,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,687,000 after purchasing an additional 689,811 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tenable by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,405,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,071,000 after purchasing an additional 144,919 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Tenable by 132.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,204,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,473,000 after purchasing an additional 687,344 shares during the period. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tenable alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Tenable from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Tenable from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.82.

TENB opened at $36.02 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.15 and a beta of 1.83. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $16.28 and a one year high of $42.39.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.21. Tenable had a negative net margin of 22.79% and a negative return on equity of 68.33%. Research analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total value of $51,328.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 13,283 shares in the company, valued at $463,178.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 6,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total transaction of $213,997.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,214,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,366,387.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 228,272 shares of company stock valued at $8,658,986 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.