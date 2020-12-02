Axa S.A. Raises Stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Axa S.A. grew its stake in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 303,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $13,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 250,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,499,000 after buying an additional 34,828 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Perrigo by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 314,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in Perrigo by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 12,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Perrigo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $570,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Perrigo by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 65,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 33,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PRGO. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Perrigo from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Perrigo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Perrigo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

In other Perrigo news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.91 per share, with a total value of $211,095.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,290 shares in the company, valued at $670,343.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PRGO opened at $48.45 on Wednesday. Perrigo Company plc has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $63.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.47 and a 200-day moving average of $50.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 1.15.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. Perrigo had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.33%.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

