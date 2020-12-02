Axa S.A. Raises Stock Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Axa S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.11% of Teledyne Technologies worth $12,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 13,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter valued at $1,861,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 165.8% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 39,263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,180,000 after buying an additional 24,490 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 20.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,105 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,950,000 after buying an additional 6,027 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter valued at $612,000. 87.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TDY opened at $381.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18 and a beta of 0.94. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $195.34 and a twelve month high of $398.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $351.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $329.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $749.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.85 million. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 14.45%. Teledyne Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TDY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $331.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $368.33.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

