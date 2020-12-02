Axa S.A. Reduces Stock Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Axa S.A. lowered its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,757 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned about 0.07% of Nasdaq worth $14,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Seeyond grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 2.0% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 4,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 24,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 20.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 2.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 1.0% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. 72.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NDAQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $152.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $143.50 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Nasdaq currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.54.

Shares of NDAQ opened at $129.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.80. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.66 and a 1 year high of $139.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.90.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $715.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.07 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.20%.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

