Axa S.A. Sells 113,334 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Axa S.A. reduced its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 28.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 285,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 113,334 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $13,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter worth about $24,175,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 164.6% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Hutham S. Olayan acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.40 per share, with a total value of $1,385,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 190,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,545,334.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi sold 1,020,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total transaction of $989,518.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,385,000 and have sold 1,020,298 shares valued at $998,009. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MS stock opened at $63.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $114.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.02. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $63.96.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $11.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MS shares. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.41.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

