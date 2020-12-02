Axa S.A. Sells 19,183 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Axa S.A. trimmed its position in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,130 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 19,183 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned about 0.11% of Masimo worth $13,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Masimo during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 222.2% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 116 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Masimo in the third quarter worth about $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Masimo by 179.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Masimo by 47.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 47,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.47, for a total transaction of $11,899,328.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 206,749 shares in the company, valued at $51,784,422.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas Samuel Mcclenahan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $2,540,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,861,056. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 175,000 shares of company stock worth $43,575,197. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MASI opened at $253.07 on Wednesday. Masimo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $143.90 and a fifty-two week high of $259.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.61. The company has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.85.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.18. Masimo had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $278.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Masimo from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $258.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Masimo from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Masimo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.25.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

