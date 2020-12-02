Axa S.A. Sells 71,209 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Axa S.A. reduced its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,413 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 71,209 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.11% of STERIS worth $16,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in STERIS by 35.0% during the third quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 604,324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,476,000 after purchasing an additional 156,673 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 3rd quarter worth about $244,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 422,237 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $72,972,000 after acquiring an additional 140,370 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STE opened at $193.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $187.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.07. STERIS plc has a 52-week low of $105.69 and a 52-week high of $196.80. The company has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 40.32 and a beta of 0.66.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.21. STERIS had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $756.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is 28.37%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on STE shares. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of STERIS from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of STERIS from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of STERIS from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.50.

In other news, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total value of $334,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Daniel A. Carestio sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.52, for a total transaction of $2,632,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,602 shares of company stock valued at $5,966,391. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

