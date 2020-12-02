Axa S.A. Sells 84,984 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Axa S.A. lessened its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,413 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 84,984 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned 0.22% of First Solar worth $15,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 237.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 792 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in First Solar by 238.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of First Solar from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered shares of First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday. 140166 assumed coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of First Solar from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.73.

In other First Solar news, COO Philip Dejong sold 8,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $752,534.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,138.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.77, for a total transaction of $44,423.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,223,921.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,158,980 shares of company stock worth $793,342,825 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FSLR opened at $91.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.47 and a 12-month high of $98.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.28.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.85. First Solar had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $927.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.70 million. Equities research analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

