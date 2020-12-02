B. Riley Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) – Stock analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Dycom Industries in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 25th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now expects that the construction company will earn $2.90 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.02. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Dycom Industries’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.41 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Dycom Industries from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Dycom Industries from $60.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Dycom Industries to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Dycom Industries from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

NYSE DY opened at $63.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.98. Dycom Industries has a 1 year low of $12.24 and a 1 year high of $78.71. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.23 and a beta of 1.80.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $810.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.88 million.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Dycom Industries by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Dycom Industries by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 81,535 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Dycom Industries by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 41,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Dycom Industries by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,996 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

