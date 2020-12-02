B. Riley Reiterates Buy Rating for X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR)

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at B. Riley in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $15.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 123.21% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on X4 Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.29.

Shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $109.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.53. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.38 and a 52 week high of $12.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.79. The company has a quick ratio of 10.19, a current ratio of 10.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.13). As a group, research analysts anticipate that X4 Pharmaceuticals will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Renato Skerlj sold 5,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total value of $46,963.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paula Ragan sold 8,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total value of $71,073.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,242 shares of company stock worth $278,631 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 986,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,677,000 after purchasing an additional 13,155 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 546,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after acquiring an additional 24,544 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 423,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Logos Global Management LP bought a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,477,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 82,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 38,829 shares during the period. 67.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of primary immune-deficiencies and cancer. Its lead drug candidate is mavorixafor (X4P-001), an oral small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; Phase Ib clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia and WaldenstrÃ¶m macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

