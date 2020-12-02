Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Stock Position Increased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 571,423 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 283,709 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Baidu were worth $36,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Baidu by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Baidu by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 81,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,771,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Baidu during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,289,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Baidu by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 102,156 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,428,000 after buying an additional 48,112 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Baidu during the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Baidu alerts:

Several research firms have commented on BIDU. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Baidu from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Baidu from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Baidu in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Baidu from $186.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Baidu has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.81.

Baidu stock opened at $140.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.68. The company has a market cap of $48.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Baidu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $151.18.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

Featured Story: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.