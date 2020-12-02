Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Price Target Raised to $52.00

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Macquarie from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Macquarie’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.46% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BALY. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Bally’s from $32.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

Shares of BALY stock opened at $44.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.95 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Bally’s has a 12 month low of $7.22 and a 12 month high of $49.80.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Bally’s had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $116.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.00 million. Analysts forecast that Bally’s will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Rollins sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Corporate insiders own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

About Bally’s

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

