Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Downgraded by Santander

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) was downgraded by equities researchers at Santander from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

BBAR has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded Banco BBVA Argentina from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco BBVA Argentina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet downgraded Banco BBVA Argentina from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Banco BBVA Argentina from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.25.

Shares of BBAR opened at $3.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $680.11 million, a PE ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.95. Banco BBVA Argentina has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $6.31.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBAR. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Banco BBVA Argentina during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Banco BBVA Argentina by 47.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Banco BBVA Argentina by 144.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 21,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Banco BBVA Argentina by 1,664.2% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 48,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 45,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Banco BBVA Argentina Company Profile

Banco BBVA Argentina SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business lines: retail banking; small and medium-sized companies; and corporate and investment banking (C&IB). The retail banking business includes checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and auto loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products.

