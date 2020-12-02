Bank of America Upgrades Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) to Buy

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a $4.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $1.75. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 48.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on VNTR. UBS Group lifted their target price on Venator Materials from $1.85 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Venator Materials from $2.35 to $2.12 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Venator Materials from $1.80 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.54.

Get Venator Materials alerts:

NYSE:VNTR opened at $2.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.92. The stock has a market cap of $286.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.79. Venator Materials has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $4.20.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). Venator Materials had a positive return on equity of 0.99% and a negative net margin of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.76 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Venator Materials will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Venator Materials in the third quarter worth about $58,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Venator Materials by 9,195.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 44,047 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Venator Materials by 64.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 21,918 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Venator Materials by 238.8% during the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 80,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 56,955 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Venator Materials by 195.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 90,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.65% of the company’s stock.

Venator Materials Company Profile

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Venator Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venator Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.