Bank of Hawaii Acquires Shares of 684 TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Bank of Hawaii acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 684 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,639,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,729,417,000 after acquiring an additional 47,455 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 40.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,169,663 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,401,150,000 after purchasing an additional 917,414 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,209,774 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,049,908,000 after purchasing an additional 80,854 shares in the last quarter. Altarock Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 18.0% during the second quarter. Altarock Partners LLC now owns 1,192,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $527,070,000 after purchasing an additional 182,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 25.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 419,252 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $185,328,000 after purchasing an additional 83,772 shares in the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $645.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $560.00 to $710.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $510.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $500.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of TransDigm Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $563.63.

In other news, EVP Bernt G. Iversen II sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.45, for a total transaction of $33,049,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,596,584.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert J. Small acquired 72,132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $508.35 per share, with a total value of $36,668,302.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 167,296 shares of company stock valued at $89,525,954. 8.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TransDigm Group stock opened at $593.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.31 billion, a PE ratio of 48.82, a P/E/G ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $531.30 and its 200-day moving average is $476.90. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $200.06 and a fifty-two week high of $673.51.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.94. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 25.74%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.62 EPS. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

