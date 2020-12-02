Bank of Hawaii Buys 363 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Bank of Hawaii boosted its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,765,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $991,379,000 after purchasing an additional 440,050 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,527,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $601,142,000 after acquiring an additional 297,979 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 151.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,533,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,467,000 after acquiring an additional 923,381 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,045,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,270,000 after acquiring an additional 30,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 945,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,269,000 after buying an additional 193,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

MTB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on M&T Bank from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Odeon Capital Group raised M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.73.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $89,694.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MTB stock opened at $120.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.20. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $85.09 and a 12-month high of $174.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.98.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.50 EPS. Research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.00%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

