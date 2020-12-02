Bank of Hawaii Buys 862 Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Bank of Hawaii increased its stake in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FLS. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Flowserve by 267.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Flowserve in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Flowserve in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Flowserve in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Flowserve in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. 91.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Flowserve alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Flowserve from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Flowserve in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Flowserve from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Flowserve from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.20.

FLS stock opened at $33.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.76. Flowserve Co. has a 1 year low of $18.98 and a 1 year high of $51.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Flowserve had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $924.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Flowserve Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.