Bank of Hawaii Decreases Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Bank of Hawaii decreased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,485 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 786 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newport Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 35,141,250 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,807,443,000 after acquiring an additional 838,659 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The Boeing by 84,338.8% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,738,216 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 6,730,236 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Boeing by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,493,913 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $640,435,000 after buying an additional 229,000 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $504,079,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in The Boeing by 49,169.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,617,693 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $432,600,000 after buying an additional 2,612,380 shares in the last quarter. 47.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $213.01 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $367.38. The company has a market cap of $120.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $177.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.32.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 billion. The Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 7.34%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BA. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Boeing from $181.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $181.00 target price on The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. 140166 boosted their price target on The Boeing from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.03.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

